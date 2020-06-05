Maara: Post-Production of R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath Starrer to Commence Soon, Confirms Team (Read Statement)

R Madhavan, Shraddha Srinath (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The upcoming Tamil movie Maara will feature R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. This duo had earlier worked together in the film Vikram Vedha. Regarding Maara, it is the remake of the Malayalam film Charlie that featured Dulquer Salmaan and Parvathy in the lead. The makers of Maara have released an official statement in which they mentioned about the post-production work and many other intriguing details. Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami Allows Movie Post Production Work From May 11 Amid Lockdown.

Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the shooting and post-production work of films across industries had to be suspended. But in mid-May, the Kollywood industry was permitted to begin with post-production work and some of the big-budgeted films teams have already resumed the work. Regarding Maara, the makers stated, “We are happy to announce that the shooting of Maara starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath was completed before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The post-production work and re-recording will commence soon. We are strictly adhering to the SOPs laid by the Government and are keeping the safety of our team members on top priority.” Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Thalapathy Vijay's Master Among Other Tamil Movies That Resumed Post-Production Work From May 11.

Statement Issued By Team Maara

R Madhavan And Dulquer Salmaan On Maara

You set the standard super high bro . Will be happy I can match half that in #Maara...🙏🙏🤣🤣❤️❤️ https://t.co/UYVEqaAtpE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 13, 2020

Fans are curious to know the details of other actors who are roped in for Maara. The upcoming romantic drama is helmed by Dhilip Kumar. It is produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa under the banner of Pramod Films. The film's music is composed by Ghibran.