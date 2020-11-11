Shrenu Parikh is quite a popular face from the Television space. Over the years, fans have seen her in daily soaps like Havan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ishqbaaaz and was last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna opposite Zain Imam. However, what fans hardly notice is her mantra to always stay in vogue and be a trendsetter. A scroll through her Instagram account and she is quite an active user who keeps in touch with her fans almost regularly. Shrenu who has 1.3 million followers on IG celebrates her birthday on November 11, 2020. Shrenu Parikh Birthday Special: 10 Unmissable Bridal Pictures Of The Ishqbaaz Actress.
And so instead of talking about her roles from the small screen, we thought of bringing to your light the fact how Shrenu loves desi outfits. Be it saree, indo-western attires, bridal wear or something over the top, her social media is like her style portfolio for all things ethnic. So, without further ado, let us have a look at some of the fashionable moments from the lady's Instagram account that you'll fall in love with for sure. ‘Shrenu Parikh Is A Sarvagun Sampanna Actress In The True Sense’- Ishaan Singh Manhas.
Let's Start With Every Girl's Best Friend... Saree!
Shashti... 6th Day of Navratri... Maa Katyayni one of the forms of maa Durga is worshipped today! yellow is the colour of the day! . . Goddess Katyayani, is considered to be one of the most violent forms of Devi. Known as the warrior goddess, The colour depicts vigour, brightness, power and warmth. . CONCEPTUALISED BY :- @nehaadhvikmahajan . MUA, HAIR & STYLING:- @nehaadhvikmahajan . MAKEUP BRAND :- @forever52india #forever52navratri #ninedayninelooks . PHOTOGRAPHY:- @omkar.kocharekar . OUTFIT:- @kankatala_ . JEWELLERY:- @jaipuramreli . LOCATION:- @sunteckrealty . PRODUCTION:- NAM Makeovers #nammakeovers #nehaadhvikmahajan
What Say About This Beautiful All White Chikankari Dress?
🕊🕊🕊 . Making PEACE with everything that 2020 has to offer! . Negative finally! ✅ It’s been a while but horrible things are happening around so couldn’t update you all about it! . Let’s be strong... It’s difficult, but we need to sail through this... . Dress by @lawn_suits_by_r_creation 🦢
Forget The Sunshine Coloured Outfit, As Shrenu's Statement Choker Neckpiece Is Insanely Gorg!
Modern and Chic Lehanga-Choli Combo!
Sunshine yellow for Haldi... !💛💛💛 . I was @kamalsingaraju’s sister and @prinampatel ‘s Nanad yesterday! Was super fun! Swipe left for this look! . Styling by Ofcourse @nehaadhvikmahajan . This bright n colourful outfit by @akashidesignerstudio , @the_adhya_designer . . Jewellery by @adan_creation_ . . Nails by @arshsalon_hair_nails_beauty . . N pic courtesy dearest daddy @parikh4450 #fav #colour #sunshine #haldi #yellow
When You Cannot Settle For Something Simple Pick A Couture That's Attention Grabbing!
It was such a pleasure attending and performing at the 19th ITA @theita2019 this year that too in INDORE! . . Didn’t feel once that we were not in our hometown with the kind of warmth we had from @anuranjan1010 and Shashi sir! Thanks for having me at ur awards... . Talking about warmth the love we got from indore was heart melting and FOOD I’m sure all of u saw my stories!😍 Bringing in my birthday on stage was like a divine intervention of sorts too... . Can’t ask for more! . And to top it all this beauty that I wore added the grace and poise as I wanted wear something special when I visit the heart of India . Always STYLED BY:- @nehaadhvikmahajan . OUTFIT:- @neerusindia . JEWELERY:- @lalajugalkishore . Make-up also by my dearest @nehaadhvikmahajan . . More posts on the wayyyy... wait for it... it gets better
Elegantly Simple Yet Alluring!
About last night! Akshaya tritya vibes kicking in already! #dombivalivisit Managed by @celebrity_manager_vikas . Pretty saree by @unnatisilks Jewellery by @adan_creation_ Styling by @nehaadhvikmahajan Hair by sushma and make-up by @shamsheer1447_ Draped by @swapnali_murkar
A Style To Bookmark For All The Brides Out There Who Wanna Look Ravishing In RED!
These are some of the best traditional looks from the birthday girl's closet. The most important point to note here is that Shrenu can pull off any kind of a look with her panache. The actress celebrates her 31st birthday today and we wish her a lot of success in the years to come. Stay tuned!
