Shrenu Parikh is quite a popular face from the Television space. Over the years, fans have seen her in daily soaps like Havan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Ishqbaaaz and was last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna opposite Zain Imam. However, what fans hardly notice is her mantra to always stay in vogue and be a trendsetter. A scroll through her Instagram account and she is quite an active user who keeps in touch with her fans almost regularly. Shrenu who has 1.3 million followers on IG celebrates her birthday on November 11, 2020. Shrenu Parikh Birthday Special: 10 Unmissable Bridal Pictures Of The Ishqbaaz Actress.

And so instead of talking about her roles from the small screen, we thought of bringing to your light the fact how Shrenu loves desi outfits. Be it saree, indo-western attires, bridal wear or something over the top, her social media is like her style portfolio for all things ethnic. So, without further ado, let us have a look at some of the fashionable moments from the lady's Instagram account that you'll fall in love with for sure. ‘Shrenu Parikh Is A Sarvagun Sampanna Actress In The True Sense’- Ishaan Singh Manhas.

Let's Start With Every Girl's Best Friend... Saree!

What Say About This Beautiful All White Chikankari Dress?

Forget The Sunshine Coloured Outfit, As Shrenu's Statement Choker Neckpiece Is Insanely Gorg!

Modern and Chic Lehanga-Choli Combo!

When You Cannot Settle For Something Simple Pick A Couture That's Attention Grabbing!

Elegantly Simple Yet Alluring!

A Style To Bookmark For All The Brides Out There Who Wanna Look Ravishing In RED!

A good picture can make your day!

These are some of the best traditional looks from the birthday girl's closet. The most important point to note here is that Shrenu can pull off any kind of a look with her panache. The actress celebrates her 31st birthday today and we wish her a lot of success in the years to come. Stay tuned!

