Smoking Hot! Tara Sutaria Gets Down and Flirty In a Zebra Printed Bikini (View Pic)

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's 21 days lockdown in India and the reason behind the same is the deadly bug, coronavirus. With this, not just common man, but even celebrities are practising self-isolation. Currently, the only way for the celebs to connect with fans is via social media and must say they are doing this job quite well. Among the pool of celebs, it's Student of the Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria who recently gave fans a sneak-peek into a sexy picture of herself from her Global Spa photoshoot. Well, while many celebs are cooking, cleaning etc, Tara is just not following the herd and is infact giving sleepless nights to fans with her bikini photos. Tara Sutaria Oozes Oomph in her Polka Dots Bikini on the Cover of Global Spa Magazine (View Pic).

In the picture shared, Sutaria can be seen sitting on a beach wearing a zebra printed bikini and looking all sensuous. The interesting part about her alluring attire is the cape flowing from her waist which makes her look like a butterfly. Soaking in the sun with a clear blue sea in the backdrop, Tara is giving fashion goals and how. The girl did not write any caption with the pic, but only added butterfly emojis. Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Step Out For A Movie Date! (View Pics).

Check Out Tara's Bikini Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram 🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Mar 25, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

What a sexy pleasure, courtesy Tara! Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress will be next seen in Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty and further with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in Ek Villain 2. Well, the girl has promising projects in her kitty ha. Stay tuned!