Tara Sutaria Oozes Oomph in her Polka Dots Bikini on the Cover of Global Spa Magazine (View Pic)

Tara Sutaria Magazine Cover (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria is a stunner and a hottie waiting to unleash her havoc on our hearts. Bollywood's newest student who marked her entry in 2019 is already two movies old in the industry and waiting for her next two releases. While the world is observing quarantine and we have nothing else to do but Netflix and chill, Tara provided us a helping hand to make the process a lot bearable. And how exactly did she brighten up our day? Well, by sharing a rather sensuous picture from her new photoshoot. Lovebirds Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Step Out For A Movie Date! (View Pics).

Tara took to her social media account to share her new cover for Global Spa magazine. The Marjaavaan girl sizzles in a rust orange colour polka dot bikini and there's nothing hotter than her click at this moment. Slaying on the exotic beaches of Maldives, Tara redefines the word 'hotness' for us. If her new hot click doesn't make you sweat, then we don't know what will. She's a millennial star in the making and we are looking forward to her achievements. Tara Sutaria Sets Instagram on Fire with her Incredibly Hot Beachwear Picture.

Check Out Tara Sutaria's Magazine Cover

Tara is currently among the most sought after actresses these days. She'll be next seen in Tadap, which is Ahan Shetty's debut movie and later with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in Ek Villain 2. The future looks promising for her and we are super excited.