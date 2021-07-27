For those who have seen Sonakshi Sinha since her debut years in Bollywood, would know that she has certainly come a long way. From romancing Salman Khan in the Dabangg franchise to lifting the weight of an entire movie in Noor, the girl has evolved and so has the actress within her. Even her physical transformation has been jaw-dropping ever since she lost oodles of weight and gave a tight slap to all her haters. The girl is now busy picking body-hugging silhouettes and wooing us with it, one outfit at a time. Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: A Peek Into Her Fabulous Wardrobe, One Outfit at a Time (View Pics).

Sonakshi, who will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India was recently seen kickstarting its promotions in a pristine white dress. It was a bodycon midi dress paired with a matching coat from the house of Sameer Madan. Sinha's stylist, Mohit Rai kept her styling extremely simple with no jewellery but just some finger rings to go with. With her straight ironed hair, she was able to exude all the elegance. Contoured cheeks, nude lips and well-defined brows completed her look further. While we are certainly going gaga over her look, we can't wait to see what's lying ahead of us in future. Sonakshi Sinha Doing Core Stix and Pilates in Her Instagram Fitness Video Is Simply #FitnessGoals.

Sonakshi Sinha for Bhuj Promotions

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After starring in this multi-starrer (Bhuj), Sonakshi is also looking forward to marking her digital debut with Reema Kagti's web series where she plays the role of a cop. We don't know about you folks, but we are already getting some amazing vibes from it. Here's looking forward to that.

