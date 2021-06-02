Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her birthday on June 2. And while the actress is currently missing from Bollywood, she's gearing up for her OTT debut with Reema Kagti's web series. Sonakshi has had quite a journey in Bollywood. She was often trolled for her weight issues and for having a rather distinct style of hers. But trust Sinha to turn situations in her favour. Sonakshi has certainly come a long way in the industry and has miles more to go. She has evolved as an actress and also as a stunner who believes in setting the ball rolling. Sonakshi Sinha Is a Sight to Behold in This Stunning White Ensemble (See Pic).

With the help of her ace stylist, Mohit Rai, Sonakshi has some ravishing looks in the past. From bodycon dresses to amazing ethnic wear, the lady has a penchant for everything that's beautiful and fine. We have seen her grown in the industry and we are delighted to see her progress. She worked hard on herself and the results were enchanting enough. Sonakshi's personal style file is equally brilliant. On days when she isn't wooing our hearts with her red carpet offerings, she's ruling it with her casual outings. As the Dabangg girl gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her best fashion attempts. Shraddha Kapoor v/s Sonakshi Sinha: Which Arpita Mehta Design Will You Like to Own?

In Tarik Ediz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In Anita Dongre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In Sukriti & Aakriti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In Gaurav Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In Aadnevik

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In Anamika Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

In Gauri & Nainika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai)

Coming to her professional career, Sonakshi will be next seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and she also has a web series with Sohum Shah in the pipeline. We are looking forward to both her ventures but till then, let's keep ogling at her beautiful clicks.

