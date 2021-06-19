Bollywood actress Sunny Leone looks pretty in blue in a series of new pictures she posted on Saturday. In the images uploaded on Instagram, Sunny wears high-waisted sky blue pants paired with a matching crop top. She completes the look with blue danglers, white stilettos and subtle make-up. Sunny Leone’s Smoking Hot Pics From Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar Photoshoot Over the Years; See Bold PHOTOS.

"No time to be blue!!!" she wrote as the caption, referring to the fact that although her attire is blue, her mood is far from sullen. The actress currently co-hosts the youth-based reality show "Splitsvilla" with Rannvijay Singha on television. Sunny Leone Goes Semi-Nude for Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2021; Check Out Her Sexy Picture!

Sunny Leone Slaying in Blue

Her upcoming roster includes the psychological thriller "Shero" and the thriller series "Anamika". Sunny also has a role in the period drama film "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".

