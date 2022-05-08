Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Sunny Leone is one of the hottest beauties in the Bollywood industry and she never fails to enthral her fans with her steamy and sultry looks. Sunny Leone Beams With Joy As She Sizzles in a Monokini During Her Maldivian Vacation.

Once again, gifting 'eidi' to her fans, Sunny took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of the beautiful actor on the special occasion of Eid, writing to her fans, "I hope everyone's Eid was amazing."

Sunny is seen wearing a cyan coloured gorgeous lehenga with netted sleeves and a purple dupatta, rounding off her look with bold beautiful earrings and striking golden bangles. Looking exquisite in her Eid attire, Sunny perfectly dons the lehenga embroidered in gold.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Her outfit is curated by designer Bhumika Grover and styled by Hitendra Kapopara.In the two photos shared by her on the social media site, Sunny is seen posing for the camera, looking surreal in every frame.

Reacting to her glamorous pictures, her husband Daniel Weber is seen commenting on the post with heart emojis, expressing his love for his beautiful wife. Sunny Leone Enjoys a Beautiful Sunset by the Sea, Poses in a Turquoise Top and Pants.

Prior to sharing these pictures on Instagram, she is seen sharing other awe-striking photos of her previously on social media as well.

Her fans can't take their eyes off her sexy pictures as she is seen 'beating the heat' inside the swimming pool, Sunny shared a dreamy picture of hers for the fans.

Captioning the post "No filter needed in this paradise!!", Sunny can be seen wearing an exotic swimsuit, basking under the summer sun in Maldives.

Also, on April 9, Sunny celebrated her marriage anniversary with husband Daniel.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny would be seen next in Tamil movies like 'Quotation Gang,' alongside Jackie Shroff and 'Oh, My Ghost', a horror comedy slated to release this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)