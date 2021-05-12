Cotton is your best friend in the summer season and there are tons of options available currently. From kurta sets to kaftans, cotton is the most ideal fabric to wear in this season and even Surbhi Jyoti agrees with us. The Qubool Hai 2.0 actress recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and we were certainly impressed by her choice. The floral printed kurta set looked simple and apt for a summer outing and the outfit is currently up for sale. Fashion Face-Off: Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti? Who Wore the Rishi & Soujit Polka Dot Crop Top Better?

Surbhi's floral printed kurta set comes from the brand, Old Marigold and is priced at Rs 4450 on their website. While the colour looks more earthy, the outfit has an amazing vibe to it. It's a complete set of a salwar, kurta and a dupatta and can be yours if you are willing to shed that amount. Surbhi kept her styling simple by pairing her outfit with jhumkas and a messy bun. She looked radiant and we can't stop admiring her pictures. Gul Khan Recalls Screaming at her Qubool Hai Pair Surbhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover During Their First Scene Together (Details Inside).

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi was last seen in ZEE5's Qubool Hai 2.0, a digital reboot of her famous Zee TV show, Qubool Hai. The series gained positive reactions from audiences and critics alike and her chemistry with Karan Singh Grover was much appreciated. Seeing her new pictures definitely make us miss her (on small screen) a bit more

