Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): It's been 25 years since Gulzar-helmed 'Maachis' released in theatres, and to date, the film enjoys cult status due it socio-political undertones, timeless songs and powerful performances.

Jimmy Sheirgill, Tabu, Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others featured in 'Maachis', which revolved around the Sikh insurgency in Punjab in the 1980s.

Also Read | Seth MacFarlane Birthday Special: 10 Thought-Provoking Quotes by the Ted Actor As He Turns 48!.

The film won National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The hit film also helped Tabu win her first National Film Award.

Not many know that filmmaker Hansal Mehta had also contributed to the film. He had worked on the promo of 'Maachis'.

Also Read | Amala Paul Birthday: Pictures from Her Instagram Account That Are Worth All Your Time.

As film clocked a silver jubilee on October 25, Mehta took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

He wrote, "The film that changed so many lives. Including mine, 25 years."

Tabu, too, became nostalgic. She shared Mehta's post on her Instagram Story.

Jimmy also marked the occasion by sharing fans' special messages on his Instagram account.

'Maachis' was Jimmy's debut film in Bollywood. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)