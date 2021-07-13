Actor Tabu, on Tuesday, completed 30 years in the Indian film industry. She took to Instagram to recall working on her debut film Coolie No.1, a Telugu movie. Directed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, the 1991 'Coolie No. 1' starred Venkatesh Daggubati opposite Tabu. "Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming to know that it's 30 years since my first film 'Coolie No.1' released. It's a moment of much pride, along with many other emotions..most importantly of gratitude," Tabu wrote in the caption. Nithiin’s Maestro Shoot Begins In Hyderabad; It’s The Remake Of Ayushmann Khurrana-Tabu’s Andhadhun.

"To thank Rama Naidu sir, Suresh Naidu, Venkatesh Naidu for giving me my first release, for laying a solid foundation for the years to come..and for whom, I will always be Paapa. (baby in Telugu) My guru K.Raghavendra Rao for presenting me like a dream on screen, who taught me all that I needed to learn about humility, beauty, the value of being on time and of never forgetting to enjoy life. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani Welcome Tabu as She Resumes Shoot of the Upcoming Horror-Comedy (View Post).

Thank you Gurugaru. I owe you much. Thank you to everyone who walked with me during this journey," Tabu wrote while expressing her gratitude towards people who launched her in the world of cinema. On the special occasion, fans and members of the film industry showered Tabu with loads of love. "Wow," Tabu's 'Andhadhun' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana commented.

Tabu Pens Gratitude Note After Completing 30 Years in Cinema

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Dancer and actor Mukti Mohan called Tabu her 'inspiration'. After making her acting debut in 1991, Tabu never looked back and kept on entertaining the viewers with her acting performances. 'Chandni Bar', 'Virasat', 'The Namesake', 'Astitva' and 'Maqbool' are some of her best projects. In recent years, she stunned everyone with her roles in 'Haider', 'Drishyam' and 'Andhadhun'. Now fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming movies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)