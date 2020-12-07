Tamannaah Bhatia needs no introduction. The gorgeous babe with her style and acting has been impressing the masses since quite a long time. Recently, the babe attended the official press meet of her upcoming Telugu film titled Gurthunda Seethakalam and boy she looked fab in red. In the flick, she will be seen opposite Satya Dev. Coming back to her fashion statement, the actress opted for a bold shade and was seen wearing a three-tier frill dress. She shared a few pics of herself on Instagram and we could not take our eyes off her. Happy Birthday, Tamannaah Bhatia! Classy, Chic and Cheerful, Your Style Vibe Is Infectious and How!

Elaborating on the look, styled by Sukriti Grover, Tamannaah's getup was daring as well as chic. We loved the plunging neckline, puffed sleeves and ofcourse the details of the frills at the bottom of the attire. With a sleek hairdo, shiny makeup and statement earrings, the actress spelt magical in the elegant couture. All in all, a great style move and we are impressed. Tamannaah Bhatia As the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli Whips Up a Sassy Storm, You Might Want to Take CUES ASAP!

Check Out The Pics Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Close-Up Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Here's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

What do you think about Tamannaah's latest style shenanigans? As according to us, she was dressed upto the point and there are literally no minuses. Right from the well-done hairdo to the selection of her outfit that gives quite a Christmasy vibe, all was perfect. Kudos to the stylist here. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).