'Look What You Made Me Do' singer, Taylor Swift celebrates her birthday today. While the singer is often praised for her singing skills and the inspiration for the lyrics that she derives from her personal life, we also admire her sartorial choices and the way she presents herself. Taylor Swift, probably, has one of the most powerful wardrobes in Hollywood and her choices often strike a chord with fashion critics all over. Her attempts are chic, charming and sexy, all rolled into one. Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift, Rihanna Rank on This Year’s Forbes #PowerWomen List.

Over the years, Swift has cemented her place in the fashion industry and her outings have often been praised, admired and cheered for. We love the way she puts on a display on the red carpet and the way in which she carries herself with so much chutzpah. From a chic jumpsuit to colour-block separates, her choices do leave a mark on your mind and carve an impression for themselves. If fashion ever needs a new definition, Taylor Swift's name could be it. With a strong team of stylists, she has managed to conceptualise some of the most elegant and timeless creations of all time. AMA 2021 Winners List: BTS Win Three Trophies, Taylor Swift Wins Favourite Female Pop Artist and More.

Today on Taylor Swift's birthday, here's recalling some of her best outfits and appearances.

In Balmain

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In J. Mendel

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Valentino

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Atelier Versace

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Etro

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gucci

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alexandre Vauthier

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking about Taylor Swift and her aura, Prince William recently recalled how he acted like a puppy when the singer had once asked him to sing a song. “To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in...But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me...’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,'" he said in his interaction with Just Jared.

Well, all we can say is that the prince isn't alone. We'd have a similar reaction if she ever asks us to sing with her.

