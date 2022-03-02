War star Tiger Shroff celebrates his birthday on March 2. Jackie Shroff's darling son, who's amongst the successful star kids ruling B-town is a fitness and dance enthusiast and this is no hidden secret. While his kicks and flawless movies have often made us curious and even floored us at times, his sharp dressing sense is a topic that's rarely discussed. Now, Tiger is no Ranveer Singh with his eclectic choices and bizarre attires but he has a style of his own and it's equally fascinating.

Tiger is eye candy for many girls and women out there and he has a persona that's certainly not intimidating. Hence, it's always delightful to see him pick comfort over luxury every time. The Baaghi actor loves his street style which is all about wearing well-fitted t-shirts with jeans and that's his identity in some ways. There was a time when his visits with Disha Patani were a weekly routine and while that has taken a back seat these days, he continues to woo our hearts with his other appearances. To elaborate on this, we take a cool at some of his most casual appearances to date. Join us while we drool over his biceps.

Denim-on-Denim is Always in Vogue

Keeping it Simple and Casual

Look at those Biceps!

Never Say No to Black-on-Black

Cool Airport Style

Who Else is Drooling?

Whoever Said Red Pants are Not for Boys?

Tiger has his palette full with multiple exciting projects slated to release over the next two to three years. He has Vikas Bahl's Ganapath with Kriti Sanon then Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria. Later he also has the Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic, Rambo and finally Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.

With such amazing projects already in his kitty, the coming years sure look exciting for him. Here's wishing him tons of love and luck for all his future endeavours. Happy Birthday, Tiger!

