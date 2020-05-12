Vera Wang Is Setting Instagram on Fire at 70 with Chiselled Abs and Breathtaking Outfits! Check out Stunning Pics of the Age-Defying Fashion Designer

Vera Wang (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vera Wang is back on the trending page like she never left! The age-defying designer is making headlines with her chiselled abs at 70. Yes, if you don't know of Vera Wang and stumble upon her Instagram page, you will easily believe that she is no older than 25. However, amid lockdown, Vera Wang has particularly been taking Instagram by storm with her super hot pictures in various eye-catching outfits. The high-end bridalwear designer is a self-made entrepreneur who started off as a single bridal boutique and went ahead to build an empire for herself. Her creation has been worn by the who's who of Hollywood like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian. She even created Hailey Baldwin's wedding outfit.

Wang will be turning 71 in June and is currently, like most people, following the lockdown rules amid coronavirus pandemic. However, she has let her Instagram do all the talking. Posting pictures of some really breathtaking outfits, Wang is leaving her fans stunned with her chiselled abs. Defying her age big time, Vera Wang is really giving us some lockdown Instagram goals. Check out some of the hottest pictures of the fashion designer:

Woah!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on May 4, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

Who Would Say She is 70 and not 18?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on May 9, 2020 at 9:45am PDT

#Goals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on May 5, 2020 at 2:29pm PDT

Them Abs!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on May 2, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT

Legs For Days!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on May 1, 2020 at 6:37pm PDT

Apart from amazing abs, Vera Wang surely does have an inspirational life to flaunt. After starting off as an editor at Vogue and an accessories designer at Ralph Lauren, Wang started her own line at 40 and ever since, there has been no looking back for her!