Vera Wang Makes 70 the New 21 as She Flaunts Toned Abs in Orange Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts! You Don't Want to Miss These Hot Pics of the Fashion Designer

Vera Wang abs (Photo Credits: Isntagram)

Vera Wang is just goals! The gorgeous beauty will soon turn 71 but would you look at her?! It looks like she just blew candles for her 18th birthday. No doubts about it. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Vera Wang just like most of us, is staying at home maintaining social distancing. However, her Instagram is more LIT than ever! The luxury bridal wear designer, has been sharing pictures flaunting her toned abs and we can't get over these hot snaps. In some of her recent pictures, she can be seen wearing an orange sports bra with a pair of tiny white shorts and it can give any of the Instagram models run for their money.

Flaunting her chiselled boy, toned arms and legs, Vera Wang made a statement with this look of her's giving the colour orange a whole new meaning. To complete the look, she chose a pair of round sunglasses and left her long black hair loose studded with bedazzled hair clips. She shared three of her in this look and it is going viral ever since. Take a look at her pictures:

A Bit Of Bling Never Goes Wrong

View this post on Instagram When a bit of bling is needed...... @davidsbridal @kohls A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on May 2, 2020 at 6:21pm PDT

Her Hair Looks Perfect

View this post on Instagram Blingin it. Miami hair. @davidsbridal #whitebyverawang A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on May 2, 2020 at 6:24pm PDT

Looks Stunning!

View this post on Instagram Pre-sunset @davidsbridal @kohls A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on May 2, 2020 at 6:27pm PDT

Didn't she just make 70, the new 21? It is still a mystery how she makes it possible to look like a teenager! Nevertheless, we are totally smitten by the gorgeous beauty. Also, there is so much more to Vera Wang than just her perfect looks. Her life has certainly been an inspiration. She made a name for herself on her own. She started off as a single bridal boutique and built an empire for herself. Her creation has been worn Hollywood stars like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Obama and Kim Kardashian. She even created Hailey Baldwin's wedding outfit.