Vidya Balan is busy promoting her new release, Sherni these days. And while she's receiving accolades for her acting brilliance, she's also winning our hearts with her style file. From ethnic drapes to midi dresses, she's attempting varied silhouettes while nailing all of them, one at a time. Vidya's team of stylists took to their Instagram account to share pictures in her newest attire and that instantly struck a chord with us. It was a simple traditional six yards and yet managed to look so swoon-worthy. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan in Ritu Kumar for Sherni Promotions.

Vidya's black and white printed saree belonged to the house of Rajdeep Ranawat. She paired her saree with a contrasting red blouse and looked like a million bucks. Her outfit exuded all the bohemian vibes and we loved the way she paired it with chunky silver jewellery. With a smart green choker and earrings, she was able to amplify her look further. Vidya Balan Takes Her 'Sherni' Promotions Quite Literally; Picks a Leopard Print Outfit For an Appearance (View Pics).

Vidya Balan for Sherni Promotions

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While her outfit was very simple, her styling looked equally brilliant. She preferred dark brown lips, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes and contoured cheeks to go with her look of the day. Vidya has certainly come a long way from her fashion faux pas days and we are loving this new stylish version of hers. Here's raising a toast to her admirable and gorgeous self.

