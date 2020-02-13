Wendell Rodricks Passes Away: Throwback Pics of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and More Who Walked The Ramp For the Late Designer

Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone With Wendell Rodricks (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Bollywood fraternity woke up to a rude shock as they found out the devastating news of ace fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks. The Padma Shri awardee breathed his last at the age of 59. The designer was quite a known name amid the B-town celebs and also the fashion enthusiasts. Hailing from Goa, he has worked with many stars from the industry. Here are some of the throwback pictures of him with the Bollywood actors that he worked closely with in his starry stint. Wendell Rodricks Passes Away: Arjun Rampal, Sona Mohapatra and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute to the Late Fashion Designer.

Anushka Sharma With Wendell Rodricks

The Band Baaja Baarat actress walked for the late style guru at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2011 event. She wore a beautiful red gown at the show.

Anushka Sharma With Wendell Rodricks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone With Wendell Rodricks

The dimpled star wore a beautiful beige gown with ruffles as she walked for the late Indian designer. The actress graced the Wendell Rodricks at Wills India Fashion Week event in 2011.

Deepika Padukone With Wendell Rodricks (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Esha Gupta With Wendell Rodricks

The Jannat 2 actress walked for the designer in 2013. She wore a resplendent golden gown with a cape that touched the floor at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour.

Esha Gupta With Wendell Rodricks (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diana Penty with Wendell Rodricks

The Cocktail actress was seen walking for Rodricks in 2007. This was for ELLE's anniversary party, where she wore a white linen blouse.

Diana Penty with Wendell Rodricks (Photo Credits: Elle)

Evelyn Sharma With Wendell Rodricks

The model-turned-actress turned into the showstopper for Wendell at Blender’s Pride Fashion Tour 2012. She wore a neon themed thigh-high slit gown that had pop colours like orange, purple and yellow.

Evelyn Sharma With Wendell Rodricks (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The industry has lost a dear friend and designer too soon. Many stars considered him as their Godfather who helped them grow in the field. His void cannot be filled. RIP Wendell Rodricks.