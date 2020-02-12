Wendell Rodricks Passes Away: Arjun Rampal, Sona Mohapatra and Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute to the Late Fashion Designer

Arjun Rampal, Wendell Rodricks and Sona Mohapatra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ace designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday in Goa. Bollywood actors expressed grief over the death of ace designer on social media. Malaika Arora remembered Rodricks by sharing a throwback picture along with the late designer on Instagram with a post that reads, "A master couturier and his muse [?]..... RIP our dearest @wendellrodricks .... I first sat n cried, n then I sat alone n smiled n laughed, jus thinking of all the beautiful beautiful memories n moments we shared."Film director Madhur Bhandarkar expressed shock on the demise of Rodricks and tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the sudden demise of fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks, My heartfelt condolences to his family & dear ones. Wendell Rodricks Passes Away! ‘Let Wendell Rest in Peace No Visitors Please’, Says the Family of the Designer.

We will truly miss him. RIP"Arjun Rampal tweeted, "This is such sad sad news, a beautiful human and such a talented designer, the fashion industry and the world has lost today. It was such joy whenever I met him. His smile always made me smile, you will be missed, Wendell. Condolences and prayers for all ur loved ones #ripwendell."Neil Nitin Mukesh took to Twitter and expressed grief over the demise of Rodricks. Wendell Rodricks No More! Twitter Mourns the Loss of the Padma Shri Awardee Fashion Designer.

He tweeted: "Genuinely sad to hear the news of Wendell Rodricks passing away."Singer Sona Mahapatra remembered Rodricks by sharing a collage of his pictures and tweeted, "Full of love. Full of life. All heart. All soul. A connoisseur. A creator. A pioneer. A change-maker. I feel lucky having known you. @Wendellrodricks you will remain in my heart forever. Refuse to see you any other way than that afternoon we spent in your glorious home in Goa."Rodricks was an A-list designer, who was also known as an activist for various social causes, the environment and gay rights.

The funeral will be held at his ancestral village of Colvale on Thursday. Born on 28 May 1960, Rodricks was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2014. For Rodricks, Malaika Arora served as a muse, he helped launch the career of Anushka Sharma after spotting her by chance in a Bengaluru mall and model Lisa Ray wore a gown designed by him for her wedding.

The ace fashion designer was instrumental in reviving heritage clothes of Goa such as the Kunbi saree of the Kunbi tribals of Goa and also of bringing resort wear into the limelight. The designer had also a cameo role in the film 'Boom' in 2003 and in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Fashion' starring Priyanka Chopra in 2008. The popular designer had written several books on Goa including showcasing his love for Goan heritage.

