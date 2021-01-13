Dia Mirza keeps us hooked to her marvellous virtues! The model-turned-actress, also a former beauty queen has traversed a long way. She is one of the few actresses to have retained a chic style play with her fashion stylist Theia Teckchandaney. We love how Dia always relies on her innately sartorial sensibilities to blend in equal parts of comfort and an understated elegance all whilst being relevant. This salient feature is why she is amongst the impressionable stunners of B-town. The doe-eyed girl is also an environmentalist whose conscious sensibilities are always inspiring, for instance, a recent festive style of hers featuring a lemon yellow saree by Anavila M. Captioning her picture as Simple Sustainable Festive, Dia stunned us with her #GharwaliDiwali vibe. The handwoven linen saree featured a contrast selvedge and zari detailing.

Here is a closer look at her simple but compelling and poignant festive style. Dia Mirza Radiates a Subdued Pink Glow in a Rs. 58,000 Anarkali!

Dia Mirza - Fashion, Make It Sustainable and Chic

A citrine silver grid festive Anavila M saree worth Rs.19,500 was accessorized with silver oxidized jhumkas, a side-swept braided hairdo and a subtle makeup of delicately lined eyes and pink lips. Dia Mirza Is Pretty Chic in Pink, Her Jamdani Saree Looks Like a Subtle Festive Must Have!

Dia Mirza (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Dia will be seen in the new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2021 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).