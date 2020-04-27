Dia Mirza Radiates a Subdued Pink Glow in a Rs. 58,000 Anarkali!

Dia Mirza in Astha Narang Anarkali (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dia Mirza! The dainty actress with a cute smile and an innately sartorial sensation never ceases to mesmerize us. One of the very few actresses of B-town to have cracked the code of effortless style with every appearance, Dia finds her solace in fashion stylist Theia Teckchandaney. Together the duo has notched up Dia's arsenal. Subtle ethnic ensembles, non-fussy western ensembles, neo-ethnic styles from affordable homegrown labels is what keeps her fashion game thriving. As an add on, Dia chooses to keep her beauty game subtle too. An environmentalist with quite a few brand endorsements in her kitty, Dia’s multiple public appearances are outlined by a chic choice of ensembles and a chicer demeanour! Dia attended an event before the lockdown, channelling a subtle pink vibe. Her pricey ensemble, Rs.58,000 was the perfect summery style to flaunt.

Pastel shades for summer are a no-brainer vibe but updating it with newer styles is always on our radar. Here is a closer look at Dia's style. Dia Mirza Is Radiating Some Golden Glow and Oodles of Happiness in a Lust-Worthy Nikita Mhaisalkar Maxi Dress!

Dia Mirza - Blush Pink Chic

It was an Astha Narang Anarkali worth Rs. 58,000 featuring dori work. The Chanderi silk and cotton ensemble was teamed with subtle matching jhumkis, a half updo and signature dewy glam. Shimmery stilettos completed her look. Actress Dia Mirza Turns Environmentalist Blogger. Here Is What the UN Goodwill Ambassador Has to Say.

On the professional front, Dia was last seen in Thappad with Taapsee Pannu. She will be seen in the new-age action thriller, Wild Dog with Akkineni Nagarjuna helmed by debutante director Ashishor Solomon. The film is a real-life inspired drama which showcases Nag as an NIA officer and Dia as his wife.