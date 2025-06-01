New Delhi, June 1: Gmail will now show a helpful summary card at the top of long email conversations when using a Google Workspace account on the iOS or Android app. The new feature can save time by giving its users a quick overview of lengthy threads. It builds on Google’s earlier introduction of AI-generated summaries, which were launched last year through the Gemini side panel in services like Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, and Gmail.

Google’s AI assistant Gemini is now able to go through several emails in a conversation and pull out the important details to create a summary. It can help users to save time by showing the key points instead of reading every message. The AI will also keep checking for new replies and automatically refresh the summary. For now, this feature is only available for emails written in English. X Chat Beta: Elon Musk-Run X New Messaging Feature Rolling Out To Select iOS Users; Check Details.

Google Workspace subscribers will now experience email summaries in a new way on Gmail. Previously, users needed to open an email and tap the Gemini icon to view an AI-generated summary of that message or thread. Gemini will now automatically detect which emails need a summary and display it in a summary card at the top of the email with the latest update.

Besides summarising email conversations, Gemini in Gmail can also assist with writing new emails and searching for information in your inbox or Google Drive files. It can make it easier to manage tasks without switching between apps. As per a report of The Verge, Google has not yet confirmed whether the feature will be available on the desktop version of Gmail or for users who do not have a paid Google Workspace account. Grok iOS App Adds ‘Recently Deleted’ Chats Option, Grok Web Version Gets ‘Add Text Content’ Feature in Latest Update.

As part of its May Workspace update, Google is introducing several new AI-powered features to make work easier. Along with Gemini summaries now available in the Home view of Google Chat, users will also see a new summary feature added to Google Docs. Additionally, NotebookLM, Google's AI research assistant, is being enhanced with interactive Mind Maps.

