The former MTV India VJ, model, and television presenter, Sophie Choudry is also fashion-forward. She always delights. With a rare knack to turn any given style into an uber-glamourous one, Sophie makes a mark with every appearance. She is also seen turning into a muse for magazine photoshoots or emcee for eminent award functions. Hence with a versatile and refined fashion arsenal is how Sophie rolls. The recently concluded first-ever digital edition of Lakme Fashion Week 2020 saw her support designer Punit Balana. For the same she chose a block printed contemporary dress from his latest collection, Muneer.

Here is a closer look at her style. Sophie Choudry Is Glamorous and Demure, All at Once in a Lehenga Saree!

Sophie Choudry - Springtime Chic

It was a dusty gold one-shoulder dress with delicate block prints all over paired with a belt. Metallic strappy sandals and a glossy glam of pink lips with wavy hair completed her look. Sophie Choudry Is Reminiscing Shoot Life With This Throwback Springtime Chic Organza Saree Moment!

Sophie Choudry (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Giving us a perfect fuss-free festive style statement, Sophie showed us why block print and its eternal elegance is always infallible.

