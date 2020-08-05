Yami Gautam shines as the cover girl for Elle's new digital edition and her pictures from the same are absolutely delightful. The Vicky Donor actress shines bright on her new magazine cover while also flaunting her sultry side in the inside pictures. Hailing from the picturesque state of Himachal Pradesh, Yami's flaunting all her natural beauty in her new 'kindness' special magazine cover. With no couture outfits or exotic locales, the cover completely relies on her presence and she's sure weaving some beautiful magic with it. Fashion Face-Off: Yami Gautam or Raashi Khanna in a Mustard Toned Pantsuit! Whose Boss Babe Moment Fared Better?

From relishing her sunny side up to flaunting the beauty of a monochrome picture, Yami's photoshoot with Elle India is refreshing for one's eyes. Her gorgeous pictures soothe your eyes while also wooing your hearts simultaneously. From a yellow Payal Khandwala dress to her lacy ensemble by LoveBirda, she's posing in style in some stunning creations and we are truly mesmerised by it. We don't know about y'all but we are already drooling over her new set of pictures that are equal parts charming and chic. Yami Gautam Shows How to Never Underestimate the Power of a Perfect Striped Pantsuit!

Check Out her New Pictures

Yami Gautam for Elle India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami's new cover for Elle India comes in the times of pandemic when the publication houses are struggling to come up with new ideas. While they have already ditched foreign locales, the new challenge is to make their photoshoots more relevant. With no direct sourcing of ensembles from designers, they are relying on luxury stores to provide them with designer labels. But if the final outcome is anyway so charming, who are we to complain?

