Diwali may have been over already but trust our celebs to keep the festive spirit going. While we had enough festive inspiration this year, thanks to our celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar definitely took home the trophy for soaring the temperature. The Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest ethnic outfit and all we can say is that we are sold! Yo or Hell No? Bhumi Pednekar's Festive Pick By JJ Valaya.

Bhumi picked an ivory corset set from the house of Tarun Tahiliani. As the designer mentioned, 'the sheer corset is structured yet delicate' and is paired with a pleated drape skirt and a lightweight cape with embroidered cuffs. Bhumi did add an extra ounce of glamour to this already stunning outfit and we loved the way her way, Pranita, kept the styling to a bare minimum. With no heavy jewellery, she only settled for a pair of statement earrings and allowed her outfit to do all the talking. Yo or Hell No? Khushi Kapoor in an Icy Blue Anita Dongre Lehenga Choli.

Bhumi Pednekar in Tarun Tahiliani

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her makeup, the actress opted for contoured cheeks, curled eyelashes, heavy eye makeup, well-defined brows and pale pink lips to go with. The look was certainly a winner and we don't hesitate in calling her the patakha of this year!

While this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think, she could've picked something better? Drop in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Bhumi Pednekar in Tarun Tahiliani - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is too much

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2021 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).