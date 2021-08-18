Even before she enters Bollywood, Khushi Kapoor is making headlines for all the right reasons. Janhvi Kapoor's darling sister, Khushi is already a fashionista in the making and her multiple appearances at various events are proof of it. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Khushi always aspired to become a model and wanted to pursue a career in modelling. However, her aspirations changed with time, though her newfound obsession is still related to glamour. Today, she's keen on entering Bollywood and we think the profession is just right for her. Khushi Kapoor Shares an Old Picture of ‘The Coolest’ Parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor!

While her fashion shenanigans have always stunned us and we mean it in a good way, Kapoor's recent traditional outing has left us excited. Khushi picked an icy blue, unconventional lehenga choli from the house of Anita Dongre and looked ravishing. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the star kid looked 'blue'tiful in her skirt with an uneven hemline and a matching choli. She kept the rest of her styling extremely simple and ditched all the major jewellery and settled for a pair of danglers instead. Nude lips, highlighted cheeks and subtle eye makeup completed her look further. Khushi Kapoor To Make Her Acting Debut Soon! These 7 Pictures Prove Sridevi – Boney Kapoor’s Daughter Is Ready To Face The Reel World.

Khushi Kapoor in Anita Dongre

Khushi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Those who love atypical designs and are looking for one, should visit Anita Dongre's store right away. Do you belong to that category? Are you impressed with Khushi's outfit of the day or is it too much for your eyes? Share your views on Twitter with us at @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

