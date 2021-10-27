Bhumi Pednekar just bagged her next release opposite Rajkummar Rao and seems like she's already celebrating it. The Toliet: Ek Prem Katha actress recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account and we were instantly drawn towards her. While Diwali is still a week away, Pednekar is busy exuding festive vibes and her sartorial choices convey the same emotion. For those who are seeking some outfit inspiration this year, can definitely look up to her. Yo or Hell No? Khushi Kapoor in an Icy Blue Anita Dongre Lehenga Choli.

Are you a fan of earthy tones and don't prefer darker and brighter hues? If yes, Bhumi's brown lehenga choli is just the right outfit for you. Designed by JJ Valaya, Bhumi's outfit was all about having an embellished paired with a plain ghaghra with a huge border to it. She did her own makeup and hair for this shoot and we must say, it was p-e-r-f-e-c-t. With pink lips, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner and loose hair, she kept it subtle but stunning. Yo or Hell No? Fatima Sana Shaikh's Organza Saree by Picchika.

Bhumi Pednekar in JJ Valaya

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There's certainly no denying that Bhumi's festive look is on point. She nailed her look to the hilt and we totally approve of it. And while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or think, it's too plain for your taste? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Bhumi Pednekar in JJ Valaya - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

