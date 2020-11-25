Malaika Arora's back from her short vacay and is back to her grind already. The actress who's currently shooting for India's Best Dancer shot for its new episode and stunned in her outfit of the day. With the help of her ace stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika was able to strut in style while painting the town 'red' with her alluring outfit. One look at her glittery outfit and we are sold! The outfit belonged to the house of Ziad Nakad and looked ravishing on our Bollywood babe. Yo or Hell No? Sonam Kapoor's Pink Sweatsuit by Ralph & Russo.

Malaika picked a shimmery red outfit by Ziad Nakad for her recent appearance and paired it with a delicate diamond necklace and bracelets to go with. She further complimented her look by pairing it with nude lips, light eye shadow and subtle makeup. The thigh-high slit added an extra glam factor to her already scintillating attire. A clear winner from our end, Malaika nailed this uber-hot look effortlessly. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's Glittery Outfit by Tarun Tahiliani.

Malaika Arora in Ziad Nakad

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

