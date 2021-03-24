Hansika Motwani is currently busy attending her brother's wedding and the actress left no opportunity in getting all dolled up. From picking an Abhinav Mishra outfit to a bright orange ensemble by Sukriti & Aakriti, Hansika's wedding wardrobe was filled with some amazing attires and the recent one was no exception. Hansika picked a classic Anamika Khanna design for her newest outing and needless to say, she dazzled in her #ootd. The outfit though unfit for a wedding ceremony looked stunning on Motwani and we are glad to see her ditch the usual designs and pick something different instead. Hansika Motwani Steps Out in Her Princessy Sharara Set and All We Can Say Is 'Mashallah' (View Pics).

The boho printed dress had its own unique charm and Hansika certainly elevated its look further. She paired her outfit with nothing but statement earrings and looked as ravishing as ever. With her hair styled in soft waves and subtle makeup to go with, she complimented her attire really well. She also paired it with statement black heels and kept her overall styling simple but effective. Hansika Motwani Is Girl Bawse Chic in the Sleekest LBD You Have Ever Seen!

