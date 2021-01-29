From a child artiste to a full-fledged actress, Handika Motwani has come a long way! She is predominantly seen in Tamil films but having tapped into Telugu, Bollywood, Malayalam and Kannada industries too, she delights off-screen as well. On the fashion front, she channels an overtly experimental style striking a chord with a generous dollop of unabashed glamour making even the most humble or basic style look stunning. Innately sartorial and versatile, she is a stylist's delight and brings to the fore, her perpetual A game. All of her styles are complimented with a brilliant beauty and hair game. When she isn't wooing us on the gram with her wanderlust, Hansika takes to teaching us a thing or two on keeping a strong caption game for her posts and her styles. A recent style saw her take on the classic LBD with a high neck by Abhishek Studio. She was styled by Pranay Sood of Beg Borrow Steal Studio.

Here's a closer look at Hansika oozing a copious amount of sass. Fashion Face-Off: Sanya Malhotra or Hansika Motwani? Whose Appapop Blue Pantsuit Style Was Chicer?

Hansika Motwani - #BawseGirl

An exaggerated collar back textured dress was paired off with sleek black heels, a slick top bun and nude glam. Hansika Motwani Birthday Special: Being Perpetually Savage Is a Subtle Art, Aced and Exemplified With One Brilliant Ensemble After Another!

Hansika Motwani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Hansika was seen in Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL, a Telugu courtroom action comedy film directed by G. Nageswara Reddy sharing screen space with Sundeep Kishan, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. She will be seen in Maha, an upcoming Tamil thriller film written and directed by U.R.Jameel with Srikanth.

