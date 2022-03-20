Kristen Stewart is making the most number of appearances these days. After attending the Oscar nominees luncheon, she was spotted attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and later the Critics Choice Awards of course. Amongst all these public appearances, the only thing that was constant was her effortless styling. From picking some stunning pieces by Chanel to an elegant sequined gown by Dolce & Gabbana, Stewart is amping up her style game, one outfit at a time. Yo or Hell No? Kristen Stewart's Sheer Black Maxi Dress by Chanel.

Speaking of Kristen and her outings these days, her recent appearance was at the PAG Awards ceremony. Ditching her newfound obsession for Chanel, Kristen picked stunning ivory coloured Brandon Maxwell design for the occasion. It was a corset midi dress from his recent Fall 2022 collection. The Spencer actress stuck to the ramp walk look and preferred no jewellery to go with her outfit. With warm coral lips, curled eyelashes, light eye makeup, blushed cheeks and hair tied in a messy hairdo, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No: Zendaya in a Custom Pink Valentino Suit at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Kristen Stewart at PAG Awards 2022

Kristen Stewart (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kristen Stewart's most recent look scored high on our fashion meter. It was chic, elegant and well put together. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you equally impressed or is it too dull for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

