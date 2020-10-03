On days when Sonam Kapoor isn't oozing glamour in her couture collection, she's busy lazying around in her sweatpants. While we are still mesmerised with her recent fashion outing, the one where she slayed in monochrome outfit, Sonam's back to wreak havoc on our style-o-meter. Whoever loungewear can't be chic enough should check out Sonam's personal collection and how she makes the most basic design look so happening! Thanks to Mrs Ahuja, we know a simple sweatsuit can look this chic and charming. Yo or Hell No? Sanjana Sanghi's Blue Shirt Dress With Bright Yellow Heels.

Sonam recently attended Ralph & Russo's virtual fashion show and guess what, the brand had specially gifted a sweatsuit to wear while she enjoyed their online show. The simple but stunning pink sweatsuit from the designer label proves how simplicity wins over ott outfits. As Sonam rightfully described, her sweatsuit was gorgeous, comfy and lux. The Neerja actress kept her look otherwise simple and paired it with nothing but a pair of earrings, subtle makeup and wavy hair. Yo Or Hell No? Alaya F Dons a Bawsy Look In Tube Top and Leather Pants.

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly impressed with her 'at-home' look and loved the way she paired it with her colourful heels, what's your take on it? Do you think it was chic enough to match Sonam's taste or was it too plain, keeping her fashionista tag in mind? Do let us know your answers by tweeting them @latestly or by clicking on your desired option below.

