The millennial, a Bangalore girl and also a Business Management graduate is a delight to reckon with. Pulling off minimal chic styles with effortless charm is just one of the ways how she rolls! Her svelte frame, long tresses, a chiselled jawline and striking features allure immensely. She goes on to stir up a sartorial storm with varied stylists. With the simultaneous releases of Tamil films, Bhoomi and Eeswaran, Nidhhi has taken to tapping a plethora of styles for the promotions. She has enlisted the styling precision of Nikhita Niranjan. A recent style saw her romp away in a creation by SVA Couture. A handwoven Galeecha printed saree was paired off with an embroidered blouse worth Rs.1,15,000. Jewellery by Neeta Boochra, Louboutin pumps, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Nidhhi Agerwal Looks Smoking Hot in iSmart Shankar Song Dimaak Kharab.

Nidhhi Agerwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhoomi, an action drama film, written and directed by Lakshman features Jayam Ravi and Nidhhi Agerwal in the lead roles along with Ronit Roy and Sathish in supporting roles. The film is set on the backdrop based on agriculture, streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on 14 January 2021 coinciding with Pongal. Eeswaran is another action drama film written and directed by Suseenthiran featuring Silambarsan, Bharathiraja, Nidhhi Agerwal and Nandita Swetha.

