Priyanka Chopra Jonas is taking a keen interest in sports these days. After the Quantico star was spotted cheering for the players at Wimbledon's women finale, the lady also attended the men's finale looking as ravishing as ever. PeeCee who wore a chic white Fendi midi dress for her previous appearance, went in a bit casual but more stylish this time in her all-Ralph Lauren attire. The outfit looked marvellous on Mrs Jonas and needless to say, she nailed it to the hilt. Fashion Faceoff: Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Madhuri Dixit, Whose Stunning Grey Saree Will You Steal?

Priyanka wore an animal print co-ord set from the house of Ralph Lauren and paired it with a tan coloured handbag. She further accessorised her look with gold jewellery, rust lips, curled eyelashes, and subtly contoured cheeks. Her hair was left open in soft curls and she certainly added oodles of glamour to her otherwise simple look. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, nailing these silhouettes is like an easy task for her. All she has to do is pose and slay! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Visits Her 'Sona' Restaurant in New York And Her Bright Yellow Pants Have Our Attention (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka's association with Ralph Lauren goes back a long way. She even hired them to design her Christian wedding dress. While we have always been a fan of their association and think they complement each other really well, what's your thought on her recent #ootd? Are you impressed or think it's too dull for her taste? Drop in your answers on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

