Tie-dye is rage currently and the prints are everywhere. From casual t-shirts to traditional six yards, the classic prints are becoming increasingly popular with each passing day. A personal favourite with us, tie-dye is an age-old technique that will never lose its charm. Rakul Preet Singh was recently spotted promoting her new Netflix release, Sardar ka Grandson in a simple but stunning red and white dress in a similar print. Rakul's pictures were uploaded by her stylist, Anshika Verma and needless to say, she looked radiant in them. Rakul Preet Singh Weaves a Beautiful Summer Magic With Her Gingham Co-Ord Set (View Pics).

Rakul's red and white tie-dye dress belonged to Jodi, a Pune based brand. The De De Pyaar De actress paired her outfit with kolhapuri chappals and yellow statement earrings that went well with her attire. With minimal makeup and hair tied in a chic bun, she accentuated her look further. Rakul's outfit is definitely a steal for summers and its easy-breezy silhouette makes it apt for the hot and humid weather. Doctor G: Rakul Preet Singh Paired Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana In Anubhuti Kashyap’s Film!

No, there's definitely no denying that we are in love with her smart choice. While we'd definitely vote a 'yay' for it, what are your thoughts on the same? Are you as smitten as we are or think it's a bit boring for your taste? Drop-in your answers on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

