Yo or Hell No? Shraddha Kapoor in Blue Kanika Goyal Dress for Baaghi 3 Promotions

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just as her promotional outings for Street Dancer 3 ended, Shraddha Kapoor is already back with her next batch of instalments for Baaghi 3. The Aashiqui 2 actress will reunite with Tiger Shroff for the next offering in the Baaghi franchise and going by its newly released trailer, it comes across as a thrilling action-adventure. The duo kickstarted the promotions of their next today and we personally aren't really excited about her choice of outfit for the day. It looks a bit dull and blah. Valentine’s Day 2020 Lunch Date Style: Allow Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor to Render You Flawless!

Shraddha's blue blazer dress with a pleated hem from the house of Kanika Goyal may seem like a casual and perfect design but its final outcome - from paper to reality is anything but great. The design looks mediocre and its soft colour palette isn't helping her either. Though the girl accessorised her outfit really well and we loved her silver hoops with wavy hair but the main attraction itself is so lifeless and even stodgy if we are allowed to say that. Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's White Pantsuit by Ombrello.

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha is definitely capable of doing so much better. She has a perfect lean frame that can nail any damn silhouette and a brilliant team of stylists who always have her back. Hopefully, the girl and her fashion outings will get back on track and we'll get to see some good outings in the coming days. Till the, you guys can go ahead and let us know if you think her #ootd was a big yo or hell no!