Yo or Hell No? Hina Khan's White Pantsuit by Ombrello

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina Khan's fashion outings are taking the city by storm and how! The actress' fashion extravaganza was highly appreciated when she stepped out for multiple promotional outings for Hacked. From chic separates to modish dresses, this former Bigg Boss contestant was on a roll and we have personally bookmarked some of her incredibly good appearances. However, now that she's done with all her promotional work doesn't mean that she'll go back in her shell and we'd have to wait a couple of weeks to see her shine. The girl is out there flaunting her uber-cool wardrobe already. Hina Khan Sports a New Look, Twins With Kushal Tandon in White on the Sets of Their Upcoming Horror Film for ZEE5 (See Pics).

Hina Khan's white pantsuit by Ombrello is a safe bet - an outfit that can never go wrong, no matter how much you try to ruin it. A single buttoned blazer adds an extra oomph factor while the rest of the design is pretty simple and quite basic. Hina's tall frame is providing her enough support to nail a silhouette this powerful and we are clearly digging her look for the night. Yo or Hell No? Ananya Panday in Nisse for Pati Patni aur Woh Promotions.

Thankfully, Hina didn't mess with her hairdo and allowed her dark lips to do all the talking. A pair of beige pumps finally rounded off her look and it was a smart decision. Overall, the attempt gets a 10/10 from us. What about you? Do you think it's worth investing your attention in her look of the day or is it too simple and safe to ignore? Let us know by voting in for your desired option below.