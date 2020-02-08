Valentine’s Day 2020 Lunch Date Style: Allow Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor to Render You Flawless!

Valentine's Day Lunch Date Outfit Ideas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It’s that time of the year! Love is in the air! The much-anticipated day is just around the corner. What better time to raid your closet for all those beautiful ensembles stashed away into the nether corners (or shop for new ones) the moment you catch on the dating buzz? Thinking of what to wear on that lunch date? Well, firstly grasping the vibe and being comfortable is the key. A lunch date essentially translates into ensemble ideas like the classic white shirt teamed with denims, a flowy maxi dress, or another classic combination of a top teamed with a skirt. This V-day, dispel all those wardrobe woes for that perfect lunch date with these style tips. Ranging from breezy to flirty to floaty with a chic undertone, these celebrity-inspired ensemble ideas will render you confident and stunning.

The tinsel town divas like Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Kangana Ranaut are our supergirls who save the day and dispel our lunch date outfit woes through their snazzy ensembles and awe-inspiring styles throughout the year. Take some inspiration from the tinsel town divas, design a signature style, flaunt it with your chin up and have your date giving you those appreciative glances.

The Classy and Sassy Vibe

Janhvi Kapoor teamed a corset blouse by Duygu Ay Collection with a pair of fitted ripped denim, white Louboutin pumps, a chic ponytail and subtle makeup rounding out the affair.

The Flowy and Flirty Mood

Kriti flaunts a white boho chic Rahul Mishra creation featuring a shirt, palazzos, longtime shrug and ample silver accessories, juttis, wavy hair and subtle makeup. Thrifty Style: Kriti Sanon Is Chicness Personified in the Perfect Polka Dot Dress In Just Rs 3,990!

Skirting It

Girl-next-door, Shraddha Kapoor gives us the perfect outfit to steal - a white cami top tucked into a yellow pleated skirt and layered with a cropped jacket. Strappy sandals, minimal makeup and sleek hair complete her look.

A Separate Story

Nude separates featuring a shirt and pants from Zara teamed with animal printed pumps, a chunky gold chain, subtle glam and wavy hair were Deepika's go-to vibe. Ananya Panday Is Weekend Ready and How – A Printed Dress, Heart Shaped Earrings, Wavy Hair With a Dazzling Smile!

The Dressy Diva

Karisma Kapoor flaunts a heart printed dress by Closet with strappy sandals, subtle makeup and pulled back hair.

Dressing comfortably will make you feel confident which in turn will make you smile and allow you to engage well into the conversation!