Yodha actress Raashii Khanna is known for her impeccable sense of style and fashion. Her wardrobe choices are always on point and she never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. From ethnic wear to Western outfits, she can pull off any look with ease and grace. One look at her Instagram profile and you will see a plethora of pictures that showcase her fashion-forward style. Whether it is a red carpet event, a photoshoot, or just a casual day out, Raashii always manages to look her best. Raashii Khanna’s Haldi Function Style Sets the Bar High for Ethnic Glam Goals! Get Inspired! View Pics.
Her fashion choices are always trendy and modern, yet she manages to add her own unique touch to each outfit. She is not afraid to experiment with bold colours, patterns, and textures, which is evident in her fashion choices. One thing that sets her apart from other celebrities is her ability to keep it simple and elegant. She doesn't need to go over the top to make a statement. A simple, well-fitted outfit paired with the right accessories is all she needs to turn heads. Raashii Khanna Turns Up the Heat in a Leopard Print Cut Out Dress (View Pics).
In Avara Figlio
View this post on Instagram
In Jigar Mali
View this post on Instagram
In Label Nicholas
View this post on Instagram
In Freakins
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
In Deme Love
View this post on Instagram
In Roology
View this post on Instagram
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2024 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).