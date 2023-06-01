Deadpool 2 actress Zazie Beetz celebrates her birthday on June 1. The German-born actress has also received a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Atlanta. Besides being a performer and a delightful actor, Zazie is also a fashion lover, ready to rock your world with her dazzling choices. Zazie sets the ball rolling on the red carpet with her atypical options and wild persona. Malin Akerman Birthday: 7 Times She Nailed Her Red Carpet Looks (View Pics).

From playing it safe in an off-shoulder black midi dress to going all dramatic in a printed ballroom gown, Zazie's often whimsical, sometimes simple choices do strike a chord with us. Her energy is contagious and that explains why you are never disappointed with what she decides to wear. A delight for designers all over, she comes across as someone who's experimental and doesn't mind giving it a try. With no fetishes whatsoever, her wardrobe is a combination of all things nice. To elaborate more on her style file, let's check out a few of her recent red carpet-looks, shall we? Adele Birthday: Check Out the Best Red Carpet Looks of the Singer.

Glamorous AF

Zazie Beetz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Zazie Beetz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Sultry

Zazie Beetz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Where's the Party Tonight?

Zazie Beetz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Smokin' Hot

Zazie Beetz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Straight From a Wild Fairytale

Zazie Beetz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Chic

Zazie Beetz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Zazie Beetz!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).