The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences aka Oscars has released its annual list of new members but this time, they have ensured to make it more relevant. After receiving the backlash for #OscarsSoWhite and being "men friendly", the academy this year has extended their invitation to a large number of women, international members, and underrepresented ethnic/racial communities. Academy Explains the Exclusion of Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce From Oscars 2020 In Memoriam Segment.

This year's list includes 49% international names, 45% women, and 36% from underrepresented ethnic/racial. Among the Indian bunch of names, we have Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan who were chosen in the actors category followed by Neeta Lulla in the costume department. Besides B-town actors, the list this time includes other popular and talented names like Awkwafina, Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Olivia Wilde, and five South Korean stars from the most recent Best Picture winner Parasite. Oscars 2020 Full Winners List: Parasite Wins Four Major Awards Including Best Picture and Best Director; Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor, Renee Zellweger Best Actress.

Check out the list below and for the complete list, you can click here.

Actors

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Awkwafina – “The Farewell,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Zazie Beetz – “Joker,” “High Flying Bird”

Alia Bhatt – “Gully Boy,” “Raazi”

Bobby Cannavale – “The Irishman,” “The Station Agent”

Choi Woo-Shik – “Parasite,” “The Divine Fury”

Zendaya Coleman – “Spider-Man: Far from Home,” “The Greatest Showman”

Tyne Daly – “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Mackenzie Davis – “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Tully”

Ana de Armas – “Knives Out,” “Blade Runner 2049”

Kaitlyn Dever – “Booksmart,” “Detroit”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet,” “Widows”

Pierfrancesco Favino – “The Traitor,” “Rush”

Beanie Feldstein – “Booksmart,” “Lady Bird”

Zack Gottsagen – “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

David Gyasi – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Interstellar”

Adèle Haenel – “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”

Kelvin Harrison Jr. – “Waves,” “Luce”

Brian Tyree Henry – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Widows”

Huang Jue – “Long Day’s Journey into Night,” “The Lady in the Portrait”

Jang Hye-Jin – “Parasite,” “Poetry”

Jo Yeo-Jeong – “Parasite,” “The Target”

Udo Kier – “The Painted Bird,” “Shadow of the Vampire”

Lee Jung-Eun – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Eva Longoria – “Overboard,” “Harsh Times”

Natasha Lyonne – “Honey Boy,” “American Pie”

Tzi Ma – “The Farewell,” “Arrival”

George MacKay – “1917,” “Captain Fantastic”

Tim McGraw – “Country Strong,” “The Blind Side”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Leave No Trace”

Ben Mendelsohn – “Ready Player One,” “Animal Kingdom”

Rob Morgan – “Just Mercy,” “Mudbound”

Niecy Nash – “Downsizing,” “Selma”

Genevieve Nnaji – “Lionheart,” “Road to Yesterday”

Park So-Dam – “Parasite,” “The Priests”

Teyonah Parris – “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Chi-Raq”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women,” “Lady Macbeth”

Hrithik Roshan – “Super 30,” “Jodhaa Akbar”

James Saito – “Always Be My Maybe,” “Big Eyes”

Alexander Siddig – “Cairo Time,” “Syriana”

Lakeith Stanfield – “Knives Out,” “Sorry to Bother You”

Yul Vazquez – “Gringo,” “Last Flag Flying”

John David Washington – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Monsters and Men”

Olivia Wilde – “Meadowland,” “Rush”

Constance Wu – “Hustlers,” “Crazy Rich Asians”

Wu Jing – “The Wandering Earth,” “Wolf Warrior”

Zhao Tao – “Ash Is Purest White,” “Mountains May Depart”

Casting Directors

Orit Azoulay – “The Kindergarten Teacher,” “The Band’s Visit”

Libia Batista – “Eres Tú Papá?,” “Viva”

Javier Braier – “The Two Popes,” “Wild Tales”

Anja Dihrberg – “A Hidden Life,” “Clouds of Sils Maria”

Leïla Fournier – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Eastern Boys”

Timka Grin – “With Mom,” “In the Land of Blood and Honey”

Des Hamilton – “Jojo Rabbit,” “Melancholia”

Carla Hool – “A Better Life,” “Sin Nombre”

Camilla-Valentine Isola – “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote,” “Goya’s Ghosts”

Tess Joseph – “Aladdin,” “Lion”

Julia Kim – “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Starlet”

Eva Leira – “Pain and Glory,” “Biutiful”

Kirsty McGregor – “Lion,” “Animal Kingdom”

Yesi Ramirez – “The Hate U Give,” “Moonlight”

Yolanda Serrano – “Pain and Glory,” “Biutiful”

Nandini Shrikent – “Gully Boy,” “Life of Pi”

Magdalena Szwarcbart – “Cold War,” “Schindler’s List”

Toshie Tabata – “Shoplifters,” “Tokyo Tribe”

Sarah Teper – “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” “Eastern Boys”

Hila Yuval – “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” “Beaufort”

Cinematographers

Todd Banhazl – “Blow the Man Down,” “Hustlers”

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse,” “The Witch”

Nicola Daley – “Pin Cushion,” “I Am a Girl”

Óscar Faura – “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “The Imitation Game”

Takeshi Hamada – “Sakura Guardian in the North,” “Departures”

Chayse Irvin – “BlacKkKlansman,” “Hannah”

Ron Johanson – “Freedom,” “The Woman Inside”

Polly Morgan – “Lucy in the Sky,” “The Truth about Emanuel”

Trent Opaloch – “Avengers: Endgame,” “District 9”

Larkin Seiple – “Luce,” “Kin”

Ken Seng – “Terminator: Dark Fate,” “Deadpool”

Vladimír Smutný – “The Painted Bird,” “Kolya”

Jörg Widmer – “A Hidden Life,” “Pina”

Jasper Wolf – “Instinct,” “Monos”

Katsumi Yanagijima – “Battle Royale,” “Dear Doctor”

Costume Designers

Massimo Cantini Parrini – “Dogman,” “Tale of Tales”

Choi Seyeon – “Parasite,” “Okja”

Lisy Christl – “White House Down,” “Anonymous”

Caroline De Vivaise – “Shadow of the Vampire,” “Germinal”

Nicoletta Ercole – “Letters to Juliet,” “Under the Tuscan Sun”

Catherine George – “Okja,” “Snowpiercer”

Danielle Hollowell – “Girls Trip,” “Undercover Brother”

Neeta Lulla – “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas”

Eimer Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh – “Love & Friendship,” “Becoming Jane”

Dayna Pink – “Bumblebee,” “Seeking a Friend for the End of the World”

Dorota Roqueplo – “Hiszpanka,” “The Mill and the Cross”

Judy Shrewsbury – “High Life,” “Let the Sunshine In”

Amy Westcott – “Black Swan,” “The Wrestler”

Denise Wingate – “Live Free or Die Hard,” “Wedding Crashers”

Speaking about the new list where the academy has tried to all-inclusive when it comes to representation, CEO Dawn Hudson said, "We take great pride in the strides we have made in exceeding our initial inclusion goals set back in 2016, but acknowledge the road ahead is a long one. We are committed to staying the course. I cannot give enough thanks to all our members and staff who worked on the A2020 initiative and to our head of Member Relations and Awards, Lorenza Muñoz, for her leadership and passion in guiding us through to this point and helping to set the path going forward. We look forward to continuing to foster an Academy that reflects the world around us in our membership, our programs, our new Museum, and in our awards."

