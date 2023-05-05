Make You Feel My Love singer, Adele celebrates her birthday on May 5. The English singer who debuted in 2008 has only climbed the ladder of success thereon. After undergoing a massive transformation where she lost oodles of weight, Adele's red carpet outings also witnessed a slight change. While she was always so confident in her skin, her outings probably became bolder with time. As a red carpet queen, she's now eyeing to grab your eyeballs almost every time. Grammy 2023: Dwayne Johnson Surprises Adele While Greeting Her During the Awards Show! (Watch Video).

Right from her initial days in the industry, Adele has only preferred dark, solid colours for her appearances. She would stick to moss green, burgundy and black of course, as her choice of colour for the night and we never complained. Probably because she justified all of them so gracefully. Adele is inspiring in so many ways and her red carpet avatars are definitely a reason. If fashion is something that you are crazy about then Adele's appearances should definitely be a case study for you for she's just so amazing at it. Don't believe us? Check out some of her best looks right below. Adele and BF Rich Paul Engaged; Singer and Her Fiancé Are Planning a Summer Wedding – Reports.

Happy Birthday, Adele!

