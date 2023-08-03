Aadi Perukku 2023 will be observed on Thursday, August 3. It is a traditional Tamil festival celebrated in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. As you observe Aadi Perukku 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Send Pathinettam Perukku Images, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes & SMS on This Tamil Festival.

Aadi Perukku falls in the Tamil month of "Aadi," which typically spans from mid-July to mid-August in the Gregorian calendar. Aadi Perukku is usually observed on the 18th day of the Aadi month, corresponding to the 2nd or 3rd of August. The word "Perukku" means "rising" or "surging," and the festival is dedicated to the celebration of water bodies like rivers, lakes, and ponds, which are vital for agriculture and life in the region. It is a way of paying gratitude to the rivers and seeking their blessings for prosperity.

During Aadi Perukku, people gather at riverbanks, lakes, and other water sources to perform special prayers and rituals. Women, in particular, play a significant role in the celebrations. They wear traditional attire and carry out various rituals that offer flowers, fruits, and special dishes to the river, seeking blessings for their families' well-being and good harvest. Devotees also take a dip in the water as a form of purification and to symbolize their reverence for the river. The riverbanks become vibrant with colours, and it becomes a festive occasion with cultural programs, music, and dance performances. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on Aadi Perukku 2023 with images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Know About Water Rituals, Special Food, Traditions of Tamil Observance and Significance of the Monsoon Festival.

Aadi Perukku 2023 Wishes

Aadi Perukku 2023 (File Image)

Aadi Perukku 2023 Greetings

Aadi Perukku 2023 (File Image)

Happy Aadi Perukku 2023

Aadi Perukku 2023 (File Image)

Aadi Perukku 2023 HD Images

Aadi Perukku 2023 (File Image)

Aadi Perukku 2023 Wallpapers

Aadi Perukku 2023 (File Image)

Aadi Perukku holds cultural and religious significance and highlights the strong connection between the people of Tamil Nadu and the rivers that sustain their livelihood and agriculture. The festival showcases the importance of water conservation and appreciation for nature's gifts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2023 08:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).