Aadi Perukku is the celebration on the eighteenth day in the Tamil month of Aadi. The celebration - which is focused on celebrating the sustainability of water - is marked with various rituals and traditions. From preparing special delicacies to feast on with family and friends to offering prayers to the water gods and thanking them for a blessed year, there are various markets for the celebration of Aadi Perukku. The celebration of Aadi Perukku 2022 will begin on August 3. As we prepare for the commemoration of Aadi Perukku, here is everything you need to know about the festival, how to celebrate Aadi Perukku 2022, Aadi Perukku 2022 Recipes for the feast, etc. Aadi Perukku 2022 Images & Pathinettam Perukku HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Tamil Monsoon Festival With WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Greetings.

When Is Aadi Perukku 2022?

Aadi Perukku 2022 falls on August 3. Marked on the eighteenth day in the Tamil month of Aadi - Aadi Perukku usually falls in mid-July or early August. The celebration revolves around thanking the water bodies since the entire month of Aadi is believed to mark the onset of monsoon.Aadi Perukku 2022 Date & Meaning: Know History, Religious Practices, Pathinettam Perukku Traditions and Significance of the Tamil Monsoon Festival.

Significance Of Aadi Perukku

The celebration of Aadi Perukku is quite unique. In addition to offering prayers to the water bodies, many women also pray to Goddess Parvati on this auspicious day. In addition to this, the celebration of Aadi Perukku is done by preparing and indulging in various different types of rice recipes - from tamarind rice and coconut rice to the classics of curd rice and sometimes, the sweetness of Pongal - everything can be prepared on this day.

While the celebration of Aadi Perukku was initially limited to people who resided on the banks of the Cauvery river, nowadays the commemoration has become global. People across the world prepare the various rice delicacies and spread the festive cheer of Aadi Perukku forward. Aadi Perukku in some ways can be considered to be the South Indian version of Thanksgiving which is filled with family get-togethers and delicious feasting. Happy Aadi Perukku 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 08:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).