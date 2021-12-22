Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi is observed every year on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Pausha or Margashirsha month of the Hindu calendar. Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 falls on December 22 Wednesday. Here are lovely Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 greetings, WhatsApp messages, Lord Ganesha photos, Sankashti Chaturthi HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status, Facebook quotes and a lot more to share it with your family and friends. Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes, Greetings & HD Images: Share WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes & Facebook Status Pics of Lord Ganesha On The Auspicious Day,

On this day, the Akhuratha Maha Ganpati form of Lord Ganesha and Durga Peeth are worshipped. The devotees observe a strict fast every month on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. The fast is known as Sankashti or Sankat Hara Chaturthi. Devotees wish each other on this day by sending beautiful pictures and messages of Lord Ganesha. We at LatestLY have brought together a collection of lovely WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send to one and all on this auspicious day.

According to the legends, Lord Shiva and Parvati decided to play Chausar. As there was no one to monitor the game, Lord Shiva produced a little boy with his powers and asked him to play as a referee. The game started as the boy agreed to be the referee. The Devi Parvati won three consecutive games, but the boy declared Lord Shiva as the winner. Mata Parvati was infuriated by his partiality towards Lord Shiva, and she cursed him to live in a swamp. After getting the punishment, the boy asked for forgiveness from Mata Parvati and said he did it under ignorance. She asked him to wait for Nag Kanyas, learn about the Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi Vrat and observe 21 days fast to get rid of the curse. He did the same and succeeded in pleasing Lord Ganesha. Also, Lord Shiva also observed the fast to calm Devi Parvati, who was upset with him.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes

Message Reads: Happy Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Devi Parvati also observed this fast as she wanted to meet her son Kartikeya. As a result, Devi Parvati returned to Kailasha, and Lord Kartikeya paid a visit to her. Therefore, it is believed that those who wish to get their wishes fulfilled must observe this fast. Here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS that you can send and wish your near and dear ones on Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi. Wishing everyone a Happy Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

