Happy Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021! The new year has begun and it is marked by a holy day dedicated to Lord Ganesha to be celebrated on January 2. Sankashti falls several times in a year. Each Sankashti Vrat has a specific name and the one observed on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi of Pausha month (as per the Purnimant calendar) Margashirsha (according to the Amavasyant calendar) is known as Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi. The Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha after Purnima is called Sankashti Chaturthi and the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha after Amavasya is called Vinayaka Chaturthi. Though Sankashti Chaturthi fasting occurs in every month, the most important Sankashti Chaturthi falls in the month of Magha according to the Panchag. So if you are looking for Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi wishes, greetings, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 quotes, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Wishes with lord Ganesha images, you have come to the right place.

If Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Tuesday, it is called Angarki Chaturthi and it is considered very auspicious. Sankashti Chaturthi fast is more prevalent in western and southern India, and especially in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. According to Hindu belief, Lord Ganesha is worshipped before performing any auspicious task. Lord Ganesha is considered to be the first worshiper among other deities. He is considered to be the god of wisdom as well. Mehndi Designs for Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021: From Arabic to Rajasthani, Latest Mehendi Patterns to Try on The Day Shri Ganesh is Worshipped.

Sankashti Chaturthi means the Chaturthi to defeat crises. Devotees of Lord Ganesha keep fast from sunrise to moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi. The reason that it helps you get rid of problems, the fast is called Sankatashti. Lord Ganesha, who is supreme in the field of knowledge, is worshipped to overcome all kinds of obstacles. Therefore, on this auspicious day, you can send across Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi wishes, greetings, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 quotes, Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 Wishes with lord Ganesha images, etc.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes

Message Reads: Happy Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes

Message Reads: Happy Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2021

Fasting of Sankashti Chaturthi includes only fruits, roots (part of plants inside the ground) and some vegetable. During Sankashti Chaturthi fast, sago khichdi, potato and peanuts are the staple food of the devotees. Devotees must break the fast only after seeing the moon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2021 07:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).