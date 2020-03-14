Albert Einstein Birth Anniversary: Here's A Look At Top Four Theories by One of the Greatest Physicists

Albert Einstein (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Albert Einstein was one of the greatest physicists that the world had ever seen. His theory of relativity is still considered a very strong pillar of modern physics. Born on March 14, 1879, in Germany, Einstein gave the world the equation of E = mc2, a theory of mass-energy equivalence. His theory of relativity transformed every explorers' thinking from the topics of gravity, space to time and energy, the foundation of entire science! On his birth anniversary, Pi day is also celebrated.

Einstein was introduced to science and maths by his uncle Jakob Einstein. At age 17, he took admission in the Swiss Polytechnic Institute. In 1900, he graduated and in 1902 he became a junior patent examiner. Today on this genius theorist's 141st birth anniversary, let us look at some of his top theories.

Top Four Theories by Albert Einstein00

Photoelectric Effect

Albert Einstein was awarded a Nobel Prize for in Physics for explaining the photoelectric effect. His research on the photoelectric effect helped pave wat for quantum mechanics by establishing light is both a particle and wave.

Mass-Energy Equivalence:

In physics, mass-energy equivalence is principle that "anything having mass has an equivalent amount of energy and vice versa, with these fundamental quantities directly relating to one another by Albert Einstein's famous formula: E=mc2," according to Wikipedia.

Theory of Special Relativity

Special Relativity also known as the special theory of relativity is experimentally confirmed theory regarding the relationship between space and time. Einstein showed that physics law and identical for all observers, till they are not under acceleration. However, the speed of light in vacuum is same for all observers, no matter at what speed the light or observer is travelling.

Theory of General Relativity

Theory of General Relativity is a geometric theory of gravitation published by Einstein in 1915. The central idea of the theory is that space and time are two different aspects of spacetime. The curvature of spacetime is related to gravity, matter, energy and momentum. The relation between these forces are shown in the Einstein field equations.