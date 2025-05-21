Anti-Terrorism Day is observed annually in India on May 21, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack in 1991. The day aims to spread awareness about the dangers of terrorism and promote national unity and peace. It is an occasion to reaffirm our collective commitment to fight the forces of violence and terror. Let's observe Anti-Terrorism Day 2025 with impactful quotes and messages that raise awareness about the dangers of terrorism. Share words that promote peace, unity, and non-violence while honouring the lives lost to terror and the fight against extremism. Quotes by Rajiv Gandhi To Share in Memory of the Former Indian Prime Minister.

On this day, government officials, schools, and various institutions across India take a pledge to oppose all forms of terrorism and uphold peace, harmony, and the rule of law. The observance also includes educational programs, debates, and discussions to sensitise people about the consequences of extremism and the importance of social harmony. As you observe Anti-Terrorism Day 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of quotes and messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to spread awareness about the dangers of terrorism.

Anti-Terrorism Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Anti-Terrorism Day, Let Us Unite Against Violence and Stand for Peace, Harmony, and the Values That Strengthen Our Nation.

Anti-Terrorism Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Terrorism Has No Religion, No Face, No Future. Together, Let’s Reject Hatred and Uphold the Spirit of Unity and Humanity.

Anti-Terrorism Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saluting the Brave Hearts Who Stood Against Terror. On This Day, Let’s Pledge To Fight Extremism With Awareness, Courage, and Compassion.

Anti-Terrorism Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anti-Terrorism Day Is a Reminder That Peace Is Our Most Powerful Weapon. Let’s Build Bridges, Not Walls.

Anti-Terrorism Day Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Honour the Lives Lost to Terrorism by Creating a Society Rooted in Justice, Tolerance, and Mutual Respect.

Terrorism poses a grave threat to democratic values and human rights. By observing Anti-Terrorism Day, India emphasises the need for vigilance, solidarity, and community engagement to combat radical ideologies. The day also honours the lives lost to terror attacks and salutes the courage of security forces who work tirelessly to protect the nation. Anti-Terrorism Day is not just about remembering the past but preparing for a peaceful future. It encourages young minds to reject hatred and embrace dialogue and understanding. In an era of global unrest, the message of this day becomes even more relevant, underscoring that peace and tolerance are the strongest antidotes to terror.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2025 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).