Every year, Anti-Terrorism Day is observed in India on May 21. This date marks the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi. On May 21, 1991, Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Tamil Nadu by the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam). The day is marked by a pledge-taking ceremony across the country, among other activities. Anti-Terrorism Day in India is observed to raise awareness among all sections of the society about the danger of terrorism and violence and its effect on the people, society and the country as a whole. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month.

This annual event also pays tribute to all the victims of terrorism. On this day, tributes are paid at Veer Bhumi, Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in New Delhi. In this article, let’s know more about Anti-Terrorism Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in India.

Anti-Terrorism Day 2025 Date

Anti-Terrorism Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 21.

Anti-Terrorism Day Significance

Anti-Terrorism Day is an important event that highlights the ill effects of violence and terrorism and promotes peace and harmony. The main objective behind the observance of Anti-Terrorism Day is to wean people away from such acts of violence. Quotes by Rajiv Gandhi To Share in Memory of the Former Indian Prime Minister.

On Anti-Terrorism Day, several activities are held, including debates, discussions, symposia, seminars, lectures, etc. on the dangers of terrorism and violence. Anti-terrorism/anti-violence pledge is taken in all Government offices, public sector undertakings and other public institutions.

