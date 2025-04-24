ANZAC Day, observed every year on April 25, is a day of national remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, honouring the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served and sacrificed during World War I, and all military personnel who have since served in conflicts and peacekeeping missions. The date marks the anniversary of the ANZAC troops’ landing at Gallipoli, Turkey, in 1915, during an ill-fated campaign aimed at securing the Dardanelles for the Allied forces. On ANZAC Day 2025, share these ANZAC Day 2025 quotes, ‘Lest We Forget’ images, uplifting words, sayings, messages and wallpapers in memory of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The Gallipoli campaign became a defining moment in the national consciousness of both Australia and New Zealand, shaping the way both countries viewed bravery, endurance, and national identity. Despite facing immense hardship, poor conditions, and a formidable enemy, the ANZAC troops displayed extraordinary courage, mateship, and determination. This spirit, known as the "ANZAC spirit", remains central to how Australians and New Zealanders reflect on their shared history. As you observe ANZAC Day 2025, share these ANZAC Day 2025 quotes, uplifting words, sayings, messages and wallpapers.

ANZAC Day commemorations typically begin with dawn services, a solemn moment of reflection held at war memorials and cenotaphs across both countries. The stillness of dawn mirrors the time the soldiers first landed at Gallipoli. The ceremonies include the playing of "The Last Post," wreath-laying, readings of wartime letters, and a period of silent remembrance. Later in the day, parades honour both veterans and active service members, while communities gather to share stories, pay tribute, and ensure the sacrifices of the past are not forgotten.

ANZAC Day is more than just a day of remembrance; it’s a profound reminder of the costs of war, the value of peace, and the strength found in national unity and resilience. Through quiet reflection, public ceremony, and intergenerational storytelling, Australia and New Zealand continue to honour not only those who served but also the enduring principles of courage, sacrifice, and camaraderie.

